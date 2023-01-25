Personal Injury Atty Won't Pay Client's Medical Bill, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (January 25, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Texas medical provider says it is owed north of $336,000 by a personal injury attorney and his client for procedures incurred based on promises of payment with the eventual settlement money, claiming in court that the lawyer reversed course by refusing to pay while profiting from the treatment provided....

