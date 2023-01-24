Facebook Gets Patent Axed After Citing Inventors' Paper

By Andrew Karpan (January 24, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- Facebook has convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to wipe out a number of claims in a patent that covers a way of creating profiles of website users by arguing that the inventors had already presented some of their ideas at an academic conference years before a Xerox subsidiary landed the patents....

