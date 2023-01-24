Chess Prodigy's Defamation Suit Still Fails, Defendants Say

By Elaine Briseño (January 24, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- World-class chess player Sven Magnus Øen Carlsen and other defendants in a defamation suit from young chess prodigy Hans Moke Niemann filed several responses to his second amended complaint in a Missouri federal court on Tuesday, once again seeking dismissal and calling the accusations "nonsensical" and "frivolous."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS