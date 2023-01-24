Judge Trims False Ad Claims From West Elm Patent Case

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday trimmed two false advertising claims and one unfair competition claim from a suit alleging that online furniture retailer Wayfair is deliberately infringing patents covering furniture from Williams-Sonoma brand West Elm....

