Drivers Rip Fiat's Bid To Snuff Minivan Fire-Risk Recall MDL

By Linda Chiem (January 24, 2023, 8:39 PM EST) -- Consumers have told a Michigan federal judge that Fiat Chrysler cannot dodge consolidated class claims alleging certain Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric minivans could spontaneously explode and erupt into flames, insisting they've adequately spelled out how the automaker skimped on safety when developing the minivans....

