Judge Says 6 Yacht Pics Too Many In Russian's Fraud Trial

By Chris Villani (January 24, 2023, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge ruled Tuesday that jurors in an $82.5 million insider trading case against a Kremlin-linked Russian national can be shown a photograph of a yacht the defendant hoped to buy but said prosecutors' request for six images went a little overboard....

