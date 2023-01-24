Migrants Cite Increased Decision Delays In Suit Against USCIS

By Rae Ann Varona (January 24, 2023, 10:00 PM EST) -- Nearly 250 migrants lodged a proposed class action accusing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of delaying decisions for waivers needed to secure green cards, saying what used to take five months at most is now taking roughly three years....

