Contract Claims In LNG Project Spat Must Be Nixed, Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (January 25, 2023, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Kinder Morgan Inc. affiliate is asking a New York court to nix breach of contract claims asserted by Italian oil and gas giant Eni in a high-stakes, long-running dispute connected to a botched deal to import liquefied natural gas through a billion-dollar Mississippi processing facility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS