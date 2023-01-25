Kossoff Trustee Sues To Recoup $2.1M From Real Estate CEO

By Isaac Monterose (January 25, 2023, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC sued a real estate executive and the son of convicted real estate lawyer Mitchell H. Kossoff in New York bankruptcy court to recoup $2.1 million, alleging that Kossoff had wrongfully used the law firm's funds in several ways, such as paying his son's rent for an apartment owned by one of the executive's companies....

