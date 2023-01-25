Preston Hollow Urges Del. Justices To Revive Nuveen Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 25, 2023, 8:12 PM EST) -- Municipal bond venture Preston Hollow Capital urged Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a Superior Court ruling and remand for a jury trial on dismissed claims that financial services giant Nuveen LLC defamed the smaller company, triggering more than $600 million in business losses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS