Ex-Victoria's Secret Parent Gets OK For 401(k) Suit Deal

By Eric Heisig (January 25, 2023, 3:57 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday gave his final approval to a $2.75 million class settlement — including about $917,000 in attorney fees — reached between the former parent company of Victoria's Secret and participants and beneficiaries of its 401(k) plans over allegations that it mismanaged the plans....

