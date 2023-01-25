Lyft Tells Texas Court Its Excess Policies Are Confidential

By Ganesh Setty (January 25, 2023, 9:10 PM EST) -- Lyft Inc. urged a Texas state appeals court to reverse a lower court ruling and keep its excess insurance policies confidential in an ongoing personal injury suit, arguing that a public release would give competitors an unfair advantage and threaten its position in the ride-hailing industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS