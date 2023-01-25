Corps Accused Of Illegally Blocking Alaskan Gold Extraction

By Caleb Symons (January 25, 2023, 8:20 PM EST) -- A mining company says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must grant its application to tap gold deposits on Alaska's Seward Peninsula, taking the federal agency to court over a regulatory decision last year that withheld a dredging permit due to potential environmental harm....

