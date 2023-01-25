Live Nation, Rapper Not Liable For Concert Killing, Court Says

By Gina Kim (January 25, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- California appellate justices on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision to throw out a wrongful death suit against Live Nation and rapper Young Jeezy stemming from a deadly shooting at a venue in 2014, finding Live Nation had no duty to protect against an unforeseeable violent event. ...

