Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady Tap Latham On FTX Promo Case

By Jessica Corso (January 26, 2023, 7:18 PM EST) -- Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her ex-husband, football player Tom Brady, are among the former celebrity promoters of failed crypto firm FTX who are calling in BigLaw firms to defend them against accusations that they bear some responsibility for the billions lost by FTX customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS