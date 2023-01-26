ESOP's Arbitration Clause Conflicts With ERISA, Judge Says

By Patrick Hoff (January 26, 2023, 4:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge recommended tossing a bid by a cargo airline's owners to arbitrate a suit claiming they sold overvalued shares of the company to an employee stock ownership plan, finding the plan's arbitration provision conflicts with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS