DC Circ. Told To Remand Albertsons Case After Wash. Ruling

By Katie Buehler (January 26, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- Kroger, Albertsons and attorneys general from D.C., California and Illinois agree that a pending D.C. Circuit appeal aimed at stopping a $4 billion shareholder payout ahead of the companies' merger is now moot, but the state-level enforcers have also asked the court to vacate a lower judge's ruling and allow them to continue fighting the merger itself....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS