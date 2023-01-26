Walmart Broke OT, Equal Pay, FMLA Laws, Ex-Managers Say

By Abby Wargo (January 26, 2023, 1:13 PM EST) -- Seven former Walmart managers in Georgia and Florida accused the company of denying them overtime pay in a federal lawsuit, which also includes claims that a woman was discriminated against because of her sex and that the company fired a manager after he took medical leave....

