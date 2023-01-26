Feds Strike Blow Against Major Ransomware Group

By Stewart Bishop (January 26, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that the FBI and foreign law enforcement partners have seized servers and websites of an international ransomware group known as Hive, following a monthslong operation that he said saved victims more than $130 million in extorted payments....

