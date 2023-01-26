Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trade Court Tosses Canadian Lumber Co.'s Duty Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (January 26, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has dropped a suit from a Canadian lumber company over a tariff increase, holding that it lost jurisdiction over the case when the duties came under scrutiny by a North American trade deal panel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!