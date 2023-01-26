Ga. Judges Say Foreign Law Governs In Wrongful Death Suits

By Rosie Manins (January 26, 2023, 5:05 PM EST) -- The family of two Georgia men killed in connected trucking accidents on a South Carolina highway can pursue punitive damages in their wrongful death suits against UPS and others under South Carolina law, the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed Thursday....

