Travel Co. Workers Agree To $8.7M Deal To End ESOP Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 26, 2023, 1:55 PM EST) -- Workers for a travel company asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to sign off on an $8.7 million deal to resolve their proposed class action claiming their employee stock ownership plan was overcharged when it shelled out $200 million to buy shares from three of their employer's founders....

