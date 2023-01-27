Migrant Fights Bid To Block DHS Testimony In Separation Suit

By Britain Eakin (January 27, 2023, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Honduran father is challenging the Biden administration's effort to bar testimony he contends could shed light on the validity of the government's argument that he was separated from his toddler at the border because of his criminal history....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS