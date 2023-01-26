Exotic Dancer's Refusal to Cash Check Won't Moot Wage Suit

By Katherine Smith (January 26, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- An exotic dancer can pursue individual claims that the Texas-based gentlemen's club where she performed owes her unpaid wages after refusing to cash a check the club sent her before the lawsuit was filed, but she can no longer bring the same claims on the behalf of a proposed class, a judge ruled Thursday....

