Ex-Army Reservist Gets 8 Years For Acting As Chinese Agent

By Celeste Bott (January 26, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Chinese national and former U.S. Army reservist has been sentenced to eight years in prison for acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, trying to collect information to be used to recruit Chinese nationals working as engineers and scientists, including some working for defense contractors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS