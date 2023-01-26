Nixon Peabody Gets OK For Deal With DC Solar Investors

By Gina Kim (January 26, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- A California state court judge has approved a settlement between Nixon Peabody LLP and DC Solar investors who claimed the firm saw warning signs that the now-defunct solar power supplier was running a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme that promised payments based on sublease revenue from mobile solar generators. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS