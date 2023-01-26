9th Circ. Rules UBH Doesn't Have To Reprocess 67,000 Claims

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 26, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit held Thursday that United Behavioral Health doesn't have to reprocess some 67,000 claims for mental health and substance use disorder treatments from participants in employee health plans who alleged the denials violated federal benefits laws, finding UBH didn't abuse its discretion in interpreting workers' plans....

