11th Circ. Restores Flight App Source Code Fight To Fla. Court

By Andrew Karpan (January 27, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court in Miami has ruled that a dispute over the ownership of the source code for an app that provides ground transportation information for flight crews will have to be decided in a Florida court, not one in the developer's home of California....

