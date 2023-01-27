GOP States Sue DOL Over Socially Conscious Investing Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 27, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- A coalition of 25 Republican state attorneys general sued the U.S. Department of Labor seeking to kill a recently finalized rule governing how retirement plan managers can consider such things as climate change and social justice when making investment decisions, arguing the agency exceeded its authority....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS