Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Ruling May Affect FCRA Claims About Private Student Loans

By Jessica Salisbury-Copper and Kelsey Mincheff (January 27, 2023, 2:38 PM EST) -- On Jan. 4, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit addressed a Fair Credit Reporting Act claim premised on an allegedly discharged private student loan, holding that because the alleged credit reporting error was based on a legal inaccuracy, it was not actionable under the FCRA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!