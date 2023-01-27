Ex-MLB Star Bauer Loses 2nd Bid To Toss Sexual Battery Suit

By Elaine Briseño (January 27, 2023, 4:44 PM EST) -- A federal court in California has denied the request by former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer to reconsider rejecting his bid to dismiss a countersuit that accuses him of sexual battery, saying he failed to show that the previous court decision was made in error....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS