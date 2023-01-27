Pipeline Cos. Urge DC Circ. To Nix Mass. Project Fight

By Keith Goldberg (January 27, 2023, 6:16 PM EST) -- An Enbridge Inc. unit and a pipeline industry group told the D.C. Circuit that opponents of a Massachusetts gas compressor station that's part of a pipeline expansion project can't challenge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's moves in approving it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS