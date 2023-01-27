Avianca Creditors Hit With Sanctions For Post-Ch. 11 Suits

By Nadia Dreid (January 27, 2023, 9:10 PM EST) -- More than 150 creditors of bankrupt Colombian airline Avianca have one month to drop the claims they're pursuing in other countries, or they're going to be blocked from seeking satisfaction from the Chapter 11 proceedings the airline has filed in New York federal bankruptcy court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS