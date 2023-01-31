Great Lakes Group Says Mich. Tribe Can't Ditch Fishing Pact

By Caleb Symons (January 31, 2023, 6:22 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental and recreation groups is lashing out at the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians over its efforts to unilaterally void a 23-year-old settlement outlining tribal fishing rights in the Great Lakes, warning of "irreparable harm" to Michigan's fisheries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS