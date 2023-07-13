3rd Circ. Won't Revive DOJ's Sugar Merger Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (July 13, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Thursday refused to revive the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge to U.S. Sugar Corp.'s completed acquisition of Imperial Sugar Co., rejecting the government's view of the refined sugar market and handing another blow to the administration's efforts to step up antitrust enforcement....

