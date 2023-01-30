Investors Say Biopharma Execs Hid New Migraine Drug Issues

By Katryna Perera (January 30, 2023, 5:29 PM EST) -- Officers and directors of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics Inc. were hit with a derivative shareholder suit in New York federal court over claims that they hid issues about Axsome's latest drug that were later pointed out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, causing a significant stock price drop....

