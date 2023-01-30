Feds Say Bankman-Fried Contacted FTX CEO, GC After Arrest

By Aislinn Keely (January 30, 2023, 9:50 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday doubled down on efforts to tighten bail conditions for disgraced FTX Trading Ltd. founder Sam Bankman-Fried, filing evidence in Manhattan federal court that he attempted to set up a meeting with the crypto exchange's current CEO and separately tried to jump-start a "constructive relationship" with its current general counsel....

