NXP Can't Find Early Escape From Semiconductor Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (January 30, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a patent holder's claims that technology maker NXP ripped off its semiconductor system, disagreeing with its claim that the plaintiff needed to point to hard evidence of infringement at the pleading stage....

