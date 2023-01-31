Israeli Citizen Wants SEC Securities Fraud Suit Tossed

By Katryna Perera (January 31, 2023, 1:27 PM EST) -- An Israeli citizen has asked a New York federal judge to toss a suit against her filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing her and a corporate lawyer of securities fraud, saying the complaint should be dismissed because it was not served in accordance with Israeli law....

