PNC Tells 4th Circ. To Nix Borrower's Account Withdrawal Suit

By Isaac Monterose (January 30, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- PNC told the Fourth Circuit to reject a borrower's appeal for his suit accusing the bank corporation of violating the Truth in Lending Act and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act when it used his deposit account to pay off his home equity line of credit, arguing that federal regulations of the two acts didn't apply to home equity line of credit plans....

