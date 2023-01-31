USTR Urged To Eye Canada, Other Foreign Copyright Markets

By Jasmin Jackson (January 30, 2023, 8:20 PM EST) -- The International Intellectual Property Alliance urged the U.S. federal government on Monday to turn its focus to foreign countries' purported erosion of copyright protections, arguing that many nations have "failed to keep pace" with trends in copyright law reform....

