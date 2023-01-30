Minn. Co. On Hook For $6.7M Driver Negligence Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang (January 30, 2023, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Minnesota beverage distribution company can't escape a $6.7 million jury verdict in a suit accusing its driver of causing a Minneapolis city maintenance worker's foot to be partially severed following a roadway incident, after an appellate panel ruled Monday that the verdict was supported by sufficient evidence....

