Bernstein Litowitz Nabs $7.7M Fees In Stericycle Case

By Katryna Perera (January 30, 2023, 8:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday awarded Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP $7.7 million in attorney fees for its work as lead counsel on a $45 million settlement between waste disposal company Stericycle and its shareholders after the Seventh Circuit vacated a previous award over a class member's objections....

