LIV Golf Can't Rope Condoleezza Rice, Augusta Into Doc Fight

By Alex Lawson (January 30, 2023, 8:55 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge blocked LIV Golf from securing the PGA Tour's communications with the historic Augusta National Golf Club on Monday as part of the bitter antitrust feud between the two promotions, coloring the Saudi-backed upstart's request as "overly burdensome."...

