Conn. Quarry Owner Says Mayor's Closure Order Was Political

By Brian Steele (January 30, 2023, 10:36 PM EST) -- A Connecticut mayor ordered a rock quarry in his town shut down in 2017 "to further naked political objectives" and secure reelection, an attorney for the operation's owner argued Monday as a bench trial over alleged civil rights violations got underway in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS