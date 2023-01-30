Panel Affirms Ga. Atty's DQ In Samsung Battery Case

By Rosie Manins (January 30, 2023, 7:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia attorney can't represent a man suing Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. over its design and manufacture of lithium-ion batteries because she spent six years as in-house counsel for its product liability insurer, the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday....

