Names Of Bankman-Fried's Bail Sureties To Be Made Public

By Hailey Konnath (January 31, 2023, 12:28 AM EST) -- The names of two individuals who helped disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with his bail can be made public, a New York federal judge ruled Monday, siding with a handful of news organizations that asked for those identities to be revealed....

