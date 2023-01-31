Real Estate Rumors: American Legion, Wharton, Blue Monster

By WaTeasa Freeman (January 31, 2023, 11:06 PM EST) -- Nearly 200 new apartments could become available to Minnesota veterans with American Legion Post 435's latest redevelopment plan at its headquarters, REBusinessOnline reported Monday. The $67.5 million plan includes 195 apartments, administrative offices, a banquet hall, franchised restaurants, and space for agencies that help veterans, according to the report. The post's headquarters is located in Richfield, just outside Minneapolis. ...

