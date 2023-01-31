CNN Says Tapper's Remarks On Nunes Are Protected Speech

By David Minsky (January 31, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- CNN and Jake Tapper said Devin Nunes' defamation suit against them over on-air remarks regarding the former congressman's response to the attack on Paul Pelosi should be dismissed, arguing that what the television anchor said amounted to "textbook protected opinion."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS