AI Firm Sues Carlyle Group, Tech Firms For IP Infringement

By Jeff Montgomery (January 31, 2023, 5:06 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence-fueled software and systems developer Gemedy Inc. has sued cybersecurity and software venture Two Six Technologies, its affiliates and their private equity owner in Delaware's Court of Chancery, accusing Two Six of exploiting Gemedy's intellectual property to drive massive government contract growth....

